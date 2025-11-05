BVB-listed real estate company Meta Estate Trust appoints new CEO

Meta Estate Trust, a holding company active in the real estate sector and listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) under the symbol MET, announced that it signed the mandate agreement with its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dan Petrișor. The appointment decision was made by the Board of Directors on October 31, and the mandate will take effect at the beginning of 2026.

Until the new CEO’s mandate enters into effect, executive management continues to be ensured by Bogdan Gramanschi, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Dan Petrișor has more than a decade of experience in real estate investments, capital markets, and portfolio management. Since January 2024, he has held the position of Capital Markets and Transactions Director at One United Properties, where he managed non-residential transactions with institutional investors.

Previously, he spent four years as Executive Director at MAS PLC, a company listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and Quantitative Portfolio Manager at Kempen Capital Management.

Dan Petrișor holds a master’s degree in finance from Tilburg University and a Bachelor’s degree in Mathematics and Economics from Leeds University.

“The Board of Directors sought a leader with multidisciplinary expertise, solid experience in both the real estate and capital markets, an understanding of investor needs, and the ability to ensure the smooth execution of projects. The appointment of Dan Petrișor opens a new chapter for Meta Estate Trust, one in which we aim to accelerate development, capitalize on market opportunities, and remain on a sustainable growth trajectory,” said Laurențiu Mihai Dinu, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“My objective is to continue strengthening investor confidence and developing the company on solid foundations, in a real estate market undergoing rapid evolution,” stated Dan Petrișor.

Meta Estate Trust was founded in March 2021 by a group of Romanian entrepreneurs with experience in real estate and capital markets. Since August 29, 2022, it has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, on the AeRO market, under the symbol MET. As of March 20, 2023, the MET share has been included in the BETAeRO index.

(Photo source: press release)