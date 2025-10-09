Mercedes-Benz appoints new CEO in Romania 

Kai-Uwe Trillenberg, currently Vice President Marketing & Sales of Mercedes-Benz Thailand, will officially assume the role of CEO of Mercedes-Benz Romania, effective December 1. He is replacing Natalie Thompson, who decided to take the next step in her professional journey outside the company, according to the official announcement.

The newly appointed CEO will be on-site in Romania starting in November to ensure a smooth handover process along with Natalie Thompson.

“Kai-Uwe brings a wealth of international experience and a proven track record to this new role. With his broad expertise and demonstrated talent for achieving meaningful results through innovative strategies, he is ideally positioned to take the helm at Mercedes-Benz Romania,” said Alexander Henzler, Head of Mercedes-Benz Central and Eastern Europe - Passenger Cars.

Kai-Uwe Trillenberg started his professional journey with smart GmbH in 2003, gaining experience across several European markets, such as Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Austria. He then transitioned to Mercedes-Benz, where he handled Market Management responsibilities for the UK and Ireland. In 2007, he advanced to the position of Head of Marketing & Sales at smart-BRABUS GmbH.

Later, in 2014, Trillenberg relocated to China to lead Product Management for Compact Cars, overseeing the introduction of the locally manufactured compact car line.

“From 2015 onward, as a member of the Network Development team, he played a crucial role in key strategic initiatives, cultivating strong connections with dealer partners and investors in China and gaining valuable insights into the future of retail,” reads the press release.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)