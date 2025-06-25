The publicly-traded Romanian real estate company Meta Estate Trust, ticker MET, announced a new investment worth EUR 1.52 million in four villas within the Radisson Blu Grand Mountain Resort Brașov, the first 5-star mountain villa resort in Romania.

The premium resort is currently under development, and the four villas representing Meta Estate Trust’s investment are scheduled for completion at the beginning of 2027. Once finalized, they will be operated under the Radisson Blu brand.

The investment is part of Meta Estate Trust’s focus on recurring revenues. “We selected this project because it meets rigorous investment criteria, location, brand, operational efficiency, and because it anticipates a clear growth trend in mountain hospitality. We believe this segment will become a key pillar of the Romanian hotel market, and Meta is well-positioned to directly benefit from this dynamic,” said Alexandru Bonea, CEO of Meta Estate Trust.

Located near Brașov, in the town of Cristian, the Radisson Blu Grand Mountain Resort comprises 46 Scandinavian-style villas and 20 hotel rooms, complemented by premium amenities: spa, indoor and outdoor pools, saunas, conference hall, panoramic restaurant, fitness center, and year-round outdoor activities.

Upon completion, Meta Estate Trust will become co-owner of the assets to be operated under the international Radisson Blu brand and will receive recurring income from renting out the four villas.

The properties acquired by Meta Estate Trust, two two-bedroom houses and two duplexes, are designed for year-round operation (summer and winter), with an average annual occupancy rate estimated at over 60%.

The investment in the Radisson Blu Grand Mountain Resort is financed through a mix of internal resources and a bank loan. The first 40% tranche of the investment has already been paid, with the second installment due in January 2027.

This investment in a hotel part of the Radisson Hotel Group marks Meta’s second hospitality investment, following the 2023 acquisition within Swissôtel Poiana Brașov, which was the company’s debut in the hotel sector. Currently, Meta Estate Trust owns four apartments and five parking spaces within Swissôtel Poiana Brașov.

Since August 29, 2022, Meta Estate Trust has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market under the symbol MET. As of March 20, 2023, MET shares are included in the BETAeRO index. The company’s investment strategy is based on a mix of investment types with varying risk-return profiles, built around a diversified and flexible portfolio that can easily adapt to market cycles.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)