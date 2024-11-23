Swissotel Poiana Brașov offers quiet luxury experience and signals brand direction in Romania and region

Photo gallery

Swissotel Poiana Brașov, a small five-star boutique hotel under the Accor brand, is one of the latest additions to Romania’s famous mountain resort, offering quiet luxury and pampering to high-end customers. The hotel also signals the brand’s direction in Eastern Europe.

Poiana Brașov, approximately 12 km away from the city, is an established holiday and winter getaway among Romanians and foreign tourists, and has been benefiting from Brașov’s recently-opened airport and its closeness to Bucharest by train or car.

The mountain resort, so far known for skiing, is slowly transitioning into an all-season retreat, and Swissotel integrates well into the concept, according to the hotel’s management.

Opened on September 1 of this year due to last-minute changes, Swissotel Poiana Brașov aimed to blend Translyavnian heritage and the Swiss brand’s know-how and image. The venue is minutes away from the famous Coliba Haiducilor restaurant and the Sulinar skiing slope.

The hotel has 64 rooms and is among the smallest Swissotel hotels globally in terms of the number of rooms. However, the smallest room spans 50 sqm, while larger suites go up to double that, including two bathrooms and bedrooms. Moreover, 6 of the rooms have their own jacuzzi on the spacious terraces. The team behind the hotel also says it is more “on brand” than most other Swissotels, fitting perfectly with the chain’s mountain-centric image.

Premium Furniture and Locally-Sourced Materials

The local developers of the hotel, who began the project in 2019, initially pitched an apart-hotel concept with a design strongly inspired by Transylvanian heritage. Although many other elements changed with the hotel’s integration into a large chain, its personality still shines through, guided by the vision of the team at Cumulus Architecture Office, which has also worked on numerous other hotels in Bucharest, Brasov, and Sinaia.

Each room is equipped with foldable Italian-made couches, intuitive and subtle floor lights, locally crafted king-sized beds, premium Italian mattresses with advanced weight distribution technology, and custom-made ceramics in the signature Viscri Blue collection. The wood adorning the ceiling, furnishings, and doors is not chemically but thermally treated to enhance the breathability of the air.

Blue oxide walls, gray Sălaj stone, natural wool carpets, and traditionally wooden ceilings are another nod to local culture. Despite its extensive use of wood, the hotel avoids the aesthetic of a typical mountain cabin. The minibar is full of artisanal spirits and drinks from small local producers, while several furniture pieces bear the mark of local artists. Finally, the advanced Lunos ventilation system ensures a steady flow of clean air and precise temperature control, both important in a snowy mountain resort.

"We made the choice to affiliate with Swissôtel because of the prestige of an international brand recognized for premium service and standards of excellence. Our values align with the sustainability and positive impact on the local community promoted by Accor and Swissôtel. Through the global marketing and distribution platforms offered by Accor and the tradition of the Swissôtel brand, we will establish Brasov on the map of international luxury tourism," said Georgeta Grecu, General Manager Swissôtel Poiana Brasov.

In terms of staff, the hotel is manned by a team of 50, the vast majority of whom are Brasov natives, like the developers. While finding people was challenging, a common complaint from Romanian employers, the hotel managed to attract experienced Romanian workers who polished their trade abroad and are now able to be closer to their families.

Private Spa & Slow Food

The hotel - which encourages guests to take its slippers home - also offers a gym and a private Pürovel Spa & Sport spa, reserved for guests and designed for a maximum of 10 people at a time. The spa functions according to a strict schedule and includes a premium offering of cosmetic products, massages, indoor and outdoor jacuzzis, and treatments.

In terms of dining, Swissotel Poiana Brașov embraces the slow food experience, emphasizing locally sourced products from small, family-owned suppliers. Managed by Artegianale, a well-known operator in Brașov, the restaurant seats 100 and also brings guests Mediterranean and local products.

“We are a hotel that started out celebrating Transylvanian culture, integrated the Swiss mountain resort image, and now we’ve added an Italian restaurant. Nevertheless, you cannot deny that there is a coherence,” says Alexu Toader, Business Growth Director.

Leaning into leisure tourism, the local developers of Swissotel Poiana Brașov intentionally steered away from large event halls or ballrooms, instead targeting couples, families, and even extended families. A small hybrid room, however, accommodates up to 15 people and is ideal for board meetings.

Built from scratch over five years with a EUR 18 million investment, Swissotel Poiana Brasov is now 99% functional and expects an occupancy of around 60-70%. The hotel is also already fully booked for New Year’s Eve and December 1, Romania’s national day.

Pricing and Future Plans

The 5-star hotel’s dynamic tariff system reflects seasonal changes, with prices starting at EUR 250 per night, including breakfast, in the off-season. Considering that the average net income in Romania is slightly over EUR 1,000 per month, it is obvious that the hotel addresses the more affluent. Nevertheless, it remains approachable, especially for executives looking for tranquil privacy with their families.

The team behind Swissotel Poiana Brașov has ambitious plans for the future. A second 5-star Swissotel in the area, which will feature ski-to-door access to the slopes, is already in the concept phase, signaling a growing commitment to expanding the brand’s footprint in the region.

(Photo source: Swissotel Poiana Brasov)