Deloitte: Romania’s M&A market saw significant growth in second quarter

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania saw a significant growth in the second quarter of the year, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. According to Deloitte estimates, the total market value, including transactions with undisclosed value, has been between EUR 1.4 billion and EUR 1.6 billion, while the value of disclosed transactions reached around EUR 790 million.

The total number of transactions announced in the second quarter was 30, including those with undisclosed value. By comparison, the M&A market has witnessed 16 transactions in the first three months of 2019 and 27 in the second quarter last year.

“Following a sluggish start, the M&A market regained its pace in the second quarter, with at least four transactions of above EUR 100 million. In the first semester of the year, the M&A market – based on the transactions with disclosed value - reached EUR 909 million. At the same time, the trend of not reporting the value of transactions intensified,” said Ioana Filipescu Stamboli, Partner Corporate Finance, Deloitte Romania.

According to the Deloitte partner, the Romanian M&A market saw two premiers in the second quarter of the year, namely the EUR 568 million financing raised by UiPath, which valuated the company at USD 7 billion, a record value for a Romanian start-up, and the acquisition by EximBank, a bank owned by the Romanian government through the Ministry of Finance, of Banca Romaneasca.

Other big transactions registered in the second quarter include the acquisition of a minority stake in Superbet, the biggest player on the Romanian sport bets market, by private equity fund Blackstone (value: EUR 175 million), the acquisition of Cluj-Napoca’s The Office building by the owners of local DIY retailer Dedeman (for an undisclosed sum), and the investment of close to EUR 60 million announced by CEE Equity to modernize and develop 15 grain silos and logistic hubs of the Brise Group.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)