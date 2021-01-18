RO e-commerce platforms MerchantPro reports record transactions in December

Romanian e-commerce platform MerchantPro, which provides services to online stores, announced a record volume of transactions reported by its customers in December 2020.

The online stores serviced by MerchantPro recorded 83% more orders and a nearly double aggregated value of orders compared to December 2019.

The biggest order reported in the month was the purchase of special equipment worth over EUR 40,000.

The average order value on the stores managed by MerchantPro remained steady through 2020, at around RON 225 (nearly EUR 50).

"After nine months of pandemic, the figures show that Romanians are buying more and more constantly online, whether we are talking about basic products such as food, personal care or cleaning, household items or gifts or even investments, as is the case in December," the company said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]