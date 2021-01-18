Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO e-commerce platforms MerchantPro reports record transactions in December

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian e-commerce platform MerchantPro, which provides services to online stores, announced a record volume of transactions reported by its customers in December 2020.

The online stores serviced by MerchantPro recorded 83% more orders and a nearly double aggregated value of orders compared to December 2019.

The biggest order reported in the month was the purchase of special equipment worth over EUR 40,000.

The average order value on the stores managed by MerchantPro remained steady through 2020, at around RON 225 (nearly EUR 50).

"After nine months of pandemic, the figures show that Romanians are buying more and more constantly online, whether we are talking about basic products such as food, personal care or cleaning, household items or gifts or even investments, as is the case in December," the company said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:00
08 January 2021
Business
Romania’s biggest e-tailer launches online financing solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO e-commerce platforms MerchantPro reports record transactions in December

18 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian e-commerce platform MerchantPro, which provides services to online stores, announced a record volume of transactions reported by its customers in December 2020.

The online stores serviced by MerchantPro recorded 83% more orders and a nearly double aggregated value of orders compared to December 2019.

The biggest order reported in the month was the purchase of special equipment worth over EUR 40,000.

The average order value on the stores managed by MerchantPro remained steady through 2020, at around RON 225 (nearly EUR 50).

"After nine months of pandemic, the figures show that Romanians are buying more and more constantly online, whether we are talking about basic products such as food, personal care or cleaning, household items or gifts or even investments, as is the case in December," the company said.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 01/08/2021 - 08:00
08 January 2021
Business
Romania’s biggest e-tailer launches online financing solution
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures