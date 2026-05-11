Bucharest hosts Mercedes-Benz Studio this summer

A temporary Mercedes-Benz Studio will be open in Bucharest this summer as part of a global initiative marking 140 years since the invention of the automobile. The six-week event space will combine car exhibitions, cultural programming, workshops, and public activities centered on design, innovation, and mobility, the organizers said.

The Mercedes-Benz Studio Bucharest will run from June 2 to July 12 at MARe/Museum of Recent Art and is part of a broader global concept launched by Mercedes-Benz in more than 10 cities worldwide during 2026.

According to the organizers, the Bucharest edition will include an exhibition tracing the evolution of Mercedes-Benz from Carl Benz’s first patented automobile in 1886 to the company’s latest technologies and vehicle models. Under the motto “Welcome Home,” the space will host workshops, creative sessions, public activations, test drives, presentations of new models, and interaction sessions with Mercedes-Benz consultants.

Visitors will be able to register online for public events through a dedicated platform that will provide a digital access passport for activities and exhibitions.

The Bucharest studio will also offer access to exhibitions hosted by MARe/Museum of Recent Art, including displays dedicated to Constantin Brâncuși and Bernard Frize.

Mercedes-Benz said the global “Studios” initiative was launched in connection with the 140th anniversary of the invention of the automobile, following the pioneering work of Carl Benz and Gottlieb Daimler in 1886.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)