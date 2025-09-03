People

Romanian pavers maker Symmetrica appoints Liviu Stoleru as CEO

03 September 2025

Symmetrica, the market of vibropressed pavers and curbs, announced it appointed Liviu Stoleru as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With over 27 years of experience in management, of which 23 in the construction materials industry, he joins Symmetrica with the mission to “strengthen the company through transformation, development and implementation of high-performance work systems.”

Symmetrica, a family business with over 30 years of activity and 10 factories in Romania, has made investments exceeding EUR 135 million in recent years. These include the development of a paving and slab factory in Bolintin Vale, as well as an extensive energy efficiency program through investments in 12 photovoltaic parks dedicated to its own production units.

“I strongly believe in the mission of revitalizing the Romanian industry through technical and managerial competence, the implementation of the concept of strategic thinking and leadership, through solid teams that build sustainable companies, market leaders. Symmetrica has all the prerequisites to continue this success story, and my intention is to invite those professionals who wish to participate in such an ambitious project to join us”, said Liviu Stoleru, CEO of Symmetrica.

(Photo: the company)

