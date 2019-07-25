Mega Image brings back Romanian produce store with new concept

Retailer Mega Image has opened a new store in Bucharest under the name of Fresh Bazar.

The unit is a produce store which reinterprets the local aprozar concept “according to the current urban style, adapted to the needs of the consumers and the standards of quality and freshness of the present,” the company said. In the past, state-owned fruit & vegetable stores were known by the name of aprozar.

The store spreads on 84 sqm and is located at 29 Apusului St. It retails fruits, vegetables, fish, dairy but also packaged and pre-cooked products, in addition to a selection of bio, eco and raw-vegan products.

“With Fresh Bazar, we bring back to the attention of consumers the classic aprozar, which was known for its fresh, authentic, and quality products. We have taken this concept to a new level and placed it within the modern, dynamic lifestyle, where healthy eating plays a very important role,” Mircea Moga, CEO of Mega Image, explained.

Retailer Mega Image has a network of 705 stores across the country, in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Constanţa, Ploieşti, Braşov, Târgovişte, Timișoara, Bacău, and other cities, opened under the brands of Mega Image, Shop&Go, and Gusturi Românești. It is part of Ahold Delhaize Group, an international retailer present on three continents.

