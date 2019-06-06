Retailer Mega Image continues expansion in Eastern Romania

Supermarket chain Mega Image, the leading retailer in Bucharest, will continue its expansion in Romania’s Eastern region of Moldova this year by opening four new stores in Iasi, the biggest city in this region.

Mega Image entered in this region by acquiring the Zanfir supermarket chain, with ten units in Vrancea and Bacau counties, five of which it has already rebranded as Mega Image. The Mega Image brand thus set foot in Focsani and Bacau. Other Zanfir stores, located in Adjud, Targu Ocna and Panciu, will be remodeled in the second half of this year.

“We are accelerating the expansion pace and reaching new areas, strong urban centers, where we want to gradually consolidate our position as leader on the proximity retail segment,” said Mircea Moga, CEO of Mega Image.

The retailer has opened 23 new units throughout the country since the beginning of this year, reaching a network of almost 700 stores. Besides the expansion in Moldova, Mega Image will also open new units in Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca, in the second half of this year.

(Photo source: Facebook/Mega Image)