Retailer Mega Image leases cold storage, offices in logistic hub near Bucharest

Supermarket chain Mega Image, part of Ahold Delhaize group, which operates one of the widest networks of stores in Bucharest, has leased 4,500 sqm of cold storage and office spaces in Chitila Logistic Hub.

"The last months have shown us that we need to adapt quickly and find concrete solutions for online shopping, which requires quick and safe home deliveries. The demand for online shopping has increased significantly during this period, and we have allocated additional investments to accelerate our development on the eCommerce side," explained Adrian Nicolaescu, vice president of marketing, eCommerce, communication, and sustainability at Mega Image.

The logistics park developed by Globalworth and Global Vision is located west of Bucharest.

The first storage unit in Chitila Logistics Hub, with an area of 23,100 sqm, was delivered in the summer of 2020.

The development of the entire logistics park, with a total area of 77,000 sqm, will run until the end of 2021 and include several execution stages.

(Photo courtesy of Globalworth)

