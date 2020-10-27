Supermarket chain Mega Image deploys self-checkout facility in 10% of its local stores

Supermarket chain Mega Image, part of Dutch-Belgian group AholdDelhaize, has installed self-checkout cash registers where customers scan their products themselves and then pay in 80 stores or about 10% of its entire Romanian network.

"The project started last year and accelerated in the context generated by the pandemic. The self-checkout cash registers are now available and active in over 80 stores. The expansion plan continues, and they will be available in over 100 supermarkets by the end of the year," said the representatives of Mega Image, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Mega Image operates a network of over 800 supermarkets and convenience stores in Romania.

In recent years, several other big modern retailers, including Carrefour, Auchan, and Kaufland, have introduced self-checkout cash registers based on the Western model.

(Photo: Syda Productions | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com