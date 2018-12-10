Mega Image opens first stores in eastern Romania cities

The first cities in Romania’s eastern region of Moldova where the Dutch-Belgian retailer Mega Image will expand are Iasi and Bacau. Buzau will follow, according to Economica.net.

The retailer’s expansion continues after it entered the markets of Constanta and Timisoara this year and Cluj-Napoca in 2017.

The retailer has already started hiring personnel for the planned supermarkets in Iasi, Bacau and Buzau.

Mega Image is already the leader in the supermarket segment in Bucharest and has been rapidly expanding in other major first-tier cities in the country. The retail chain seeks to employ 10 department heads in Iasi, Bacau, Buzau.

Mega Image supermarket chain, part of the Ahold Delhaize group, has been on the Romanian market since 1995. It operates over 600 stores in Bucharest, Constanta, Ploiesti, Brasov, Targoviste, Timisoara and Cluj-Napoca under the Mega Image (supermarkets) and Shop & Go (proximity stores).

Ahold Delhaize Group is an international retailer that currently operates on three continents.

