Romanian startup Meetgeek raises EUR 1.6 mln to scale AI-powered workplace assistant

Romanian startup Meetgeek has raised EUR 1.6 million in a new funding round led by Early Game Ventures with participation from Inspire Capital, the investors announced on Tuesday, September 2.

The company, which develops AI-powered meeting assistants, tripled its revenues over the past 12 months, reaching an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of more than USD 2 million. Meetgeek’s platform is now used by over 4,000 companies in more than 100 countries.

Founded by three former colleagues from a multinational corporation, Meetgeek has positioned itself as a next-generation workplace tool. Unlike traditional meeting software that passively takes notes, the company is building AI agents that actively participate in conversations, automate follow-up tasks, and connect insights directly with business applications.

“In the last year we launched AI chat inside online meetings, a Chrome recording tool, and voice AI agents that automate follow-ups,” said Dan Huru, CEO of Meetgeek. “Now we are introducing Chat with Tools, which lets users orchestrate workflows directly from natural conversations - instantly syncing meeting insights with CRM systems and project management apps.”

Huru said the company’s long-term vision is to transform business conversations into structured data, automate next steps, and enable asynchronous collaboration with AI copilots that understand context.

“With multi-agent AI capabilities and customizable automations, Meetgeek is scaling from a top meeting assistant into a full AI workspace,” he added.

Early Game Ventures partner Dan Călugăreanu said the fund continues to back founders “who anticipate tomorrow’s problems and deliver solutions at record speed.”

The fresh capital will support the company in its scaling process.

Early Game Ventures II is backed by the Recovery Equity Fund, managed by the European Investment Fund and financed through the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (PNRR, Next Generation EU).

