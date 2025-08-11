Romanian Early Game Ventures backs space-tech startup Orbital Matter with EUR 1 mln seed funding

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures has announced a seed investment of EUR 1 million in Orbital Matter, a promising space-tech startup specializing in advanced construction technology for use in space. With the new investment, the startup aims to reach TRL 8, the “flight-qualified” certification, during its next product launch into space.

Orbital Matter has developed and patented an innovative method that combines liquid materials with extrusion-based 3D printing to build objects in orbit. This technology reduces launch weight by up to 70% and decreases launch volume by a factor of ten.

Their initial space launch has already proven the technology’s effectiveness, achieving a NASA Technology Readiness Level (TRL) of 5, according to the press release. The investment marks a significant milestone as Orbital Matter transitions from cutting-edge research in 3D printing for space to commercial readiness, while preparing to fulfill its first orders.

The startup’s pioneering work comes at a time when space technology is rapidly evolving from niche curiosity to a critical component of the global economy. Innovations such as reduced launch costs, miniaturized technology, and private sector advances are transforming the space industry from primarily rockets and satellites into a platform for diverse new businesses including Earth observation, satellite internet, geospatial intelligence, and now, space-based manufacturing.

According to NASA’s Glenn Research Center, current state-of-the-art technology delivers payloads into space with only about 1% of a rocket’s total mass, resulting in inefficient launches, especially for larger or more complex structures. Volume constraints and the need to withstand launch acceleration further complicate space manufacturing. Traditional manufacturing methods have struggled in the microgravity environment of space, but Orbital Matter’s innovative technology promises to overcome these challenges in the coming years.

Florin Vișa, Partner at Early Game Ventures, explained the strategic importance of the investment: “Our investment in Orbital Matter is more than a bet on a company, it’s a bet on the future of orbital construction and space infrastructure. Orbital Matter is uniquely positioned to bring advanced assembly and materials science to a rapidly expanding industry that demands innovative solutions for building beyond Earth.”

Orbital Matter is recognized as one of Europe’s few genuine space technology innovators and was among only two startups highlighted in the latest European Technology Status report. The company is integral to ESA’s major plans for advancing space technology in Europe and continues to benefit from contracts with European space agencies.

