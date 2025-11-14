Transgaz (BVB: TGN), the operator of the national natural gas transmission pipeline system, has increased its consolidated net profit almost fivefold in the first nine months of the year, compared to the same period in 2024, rising from RON 144.7 million (EUR 28.5 million) to RON 682 million (EUR 134.1 million), according to the report.

Transgaz’s operating revenues, before balancing and construction activities, advanced by 40%, to RON 2.1 billion (EUR 413 million), while equivalent operating expenses increased by only 9%, to RON 1.5 billion (EUR 295 million).

The group reporting also includes Vestmoldtransgaz from the Republic of Moldova, in which Transgaz indirectly holds 75% of the shares, as well as the newly acquired Petrostar SA, where Transgaz recently took over 51% of the capital.

The company's share price increased by 4% at the time of writing on the Bucharest Stock Exchange after the report was made public.

Transgaz recorded higher capacity reservation revenues by RON 461 million (EUR 90.7 million), mainly thanks to the regulated capacity reservation tariff being higher by 1.315 lei/MWh, with a positive impact of RON 348 million (EUR 68.5 million), higher reserved capacity by 14 million MWh, with a positive impact of RON 55 million (EUR 10.8 million), and higher revenues from capacity overruns by RON 47 million (EUR 9.2 million).

Financial revenues also doubled to over RON 300 million (EUR 59 million), mainly due to the updated value of regulated assets with the inflation rate of 8.45% as of September 30, 2025, compared to 3.77% as of September 30, 2024.

“Investment expenditures made as of September 30, 2025, amounted to RON 766 million (EUR 150.6 million). During the analyzed period, investments worth RON 124.3 million (EUR 24.5 million) were put into operation,” the company’s semi-annual report states.

Transgaz is controlled by the Romanian government, with 58.5% of the capital.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)