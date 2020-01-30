MedLife plans largest private medical complex in Romania

Romania’s biggest healthcare chain MedLife, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, will develop the largest private medical park in Romania, the company announced on January 29.

The compound will be built next to the MedLife Memorial Hospital, in Bucharest’s north-central area, and, when completed, it will include 8 pavilions with 1,000 beds, surrounded by green spaces.

MedLife has already acquired 9,500 sqm of land and 5,000 sqm of buildings and leased another 2,500 sqm of land and 2,000 sqm of buildings next to the existing hospital, and will develop the project in two stages.

The first stage, financed mainly from the company’s own funds, will take 18-24 months and involves the development of a new hyperclinic and a state-of-the-art radiotherapy center that will come with some absolute news on the radiotherapy services market in Romania.

At the same time, MedLife Memorial Hospital will be expanded, while the In Vitro Fertilization Center will be relocated and expanded.

In addition to the medical operations, in 2021, the project will integrate a generous park, with green areas and recreation areas for adults and children, two restaurants, a bio food store, and new parking spaces will be set up.

“We live in an environment with a very high level of pollution and any initiative to reduce pollution, reduce useless consumption, conserve nature and grow the green areas around us is important. Beyond the health of our patients, we care about the quality of life of the communities we belong to, which is why our intention is to focus more in the medium and long term on this area, MedLife Medical Park aiming to become the largest green medical project in Romania,” said MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu.

Additionally, the company plans to open a medical R&D, innovation and training center.

LifeScience will be the first private R&D center, dedicated exclusively to training and innovation in medicine.

In the second stage, the company intends to develop from scratch a large center dedicated to the oncology area, the MedLife Oncological Institute.

The unit will be arranged on a total surface of approx. 30,000 sqm and will include medical oncology, specialties related to the oncology area, chemotherapy and oncological surgery of excellence. The new unit is expected to be phased out over the next 3-5 years, with MedLife already having a feasibility study under way, based on which it will also determine the financing structure.

“This is a major project that marks MedLife’s transition to a new development stage,” added Mihai Marcu.

