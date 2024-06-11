Romanian healthcare network MedLife opens mental health clinic in Constanța

Romanian healthcare services provider MedLife has opened a mental health center, MindCare, in Constanța, the second unit under the brand and the first outside of the capital.

The company plans to open three such units in the country by the end of the year and has plans for a national network in the medium and long term.

The mental health center targets all age categories, from children and teenagers to adults. It offers a psychiatry and psychotherapy services, from individual and group therapies to complex psychological evaluations or informative and support sessions.

The center also has a department specializing in clinical evaluation and psychodiagnosis.

Last month, Medlife announced plans to expand its network of psychiatry and psychotherapy centers following increased demand for services in the area.

It also seeks to expand regionally after opening a clinic in Hungary.

(Photo: the company)

