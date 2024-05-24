Romanian healthcare network MedLife plans national expansion of psychiatry and psychotherapy network

Romanian healthcare services provider MedLife plans to expand its network of psychiatry and psychotherapy centers, MindCare, nationally.

Three such units are planned for opening by the end of the year, with the network set to reach ten locations around the country in the medium term, depending also on regional demands. The first units will open in Craiova and Constanța.

The decision is grounded in an increased demand for services in the area, especially following the pandemic, the company said.

It comes against the background of worrying statistics concerning mental health. Romania has 12 psychiatrists for every 100,000 residents, while the European average stands at 17. Mental health and conduct disorders almost doubled in the past ten years, from some 1,566 cases for every 100,000 residents in 2012 to 2,890 cases for every 100,000 residents in 2021, according to statistics quoted by the company. Anxiety, depression, and conduct disorders are the main illness causes among the young. Some 22,000 children and youth live with a mental health diagnostic in the country, according to the same source.

“The social stigma, lack of access to adequate services, and the shortage of specialists in mental health are significant challenges that MedLife has the ability to tackle. With the plan to expand MindCare nationally, we take on a strong commitment to improve access to mental health services in the country and contribute to raising awareness and provide care in this essential area,” Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife, said.

MedLife ended 2023 with a consolidated turnover of EUR 453 million, up 25% on the previous year. The company has a network of 700 own and partner locations nationally.

