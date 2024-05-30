Romania's Medlife plans regional expansion after first step in Hungary

Medlife (BVB: M), the largest medical operator in the private health market by turnover, seeks to expand regionally and already has teams to prospect several cities such as Sofia, Belgrade, and Chisinau after it has already opened a clinic in Hungary, Mihai Marcu, founder and CEO of the company announced, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

"We will have clinics in four or five cities, small clinics for the beginning – we are not talking about a large scale yet. We want to understand the market, we haven't managed to make a large purchase yet. We are talking about Sofia, Belgrade, and Chisinau," said Mihai Marcu during the ZF Live business show.

He explained that he first had to see which business model fits in a city and that the same model could not be applied in all markets outside of Romania.

The MedLife Group has the strongest diagnostic and treatment network in Romania, with 700 own and partner locations nationwide and over 6.5 million unique patients who have used prevention, wellness, treatment, and hospitalization services.

(Photo source: Medlife)