Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 20:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian medical group MedLife’s shares, up 4% after strong profit growth in the first quarter

13 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest medical services group in Romania, recorded a consolidated turnover of RON 337 mln (EUR 68.5 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 28% compared to the same period of 2020. The pro-forma consolidated sales increased by 40%, to RON 370 mln (EUR 75 mln).

The group’s net profit went up 5.6 times to RON 36.1 mln (EUR 7.3 mln), from just RON 6.4 mln in Q1 2020. The operational profit was up 192%, to RON 53.6 mln (EUR 10.9 mln).

"The results of the first quarter of 2021 are optimistic and we are glad to see that the strategies and measures adopted by us pay off. Since the beginning of this year we have focused a lot on screening and diagnostic programs, which come to the aid of both patients suffering from comorbidities and those who have gone through the disease and who want to monitor their health in the medium and long term. The surgeries also gained a large scale, the Romanians being aware that the postponement is not a solution for their problems and that they can come with confidence to our units, not being exposed to high risks in terms of internal organization. Our attention was also directed to the corporate segment, where we came up with many dedicated programs, employers being concerned about the health of their employees" said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

The strong improvement in the group’s profitability determined a 4% increase in MedLife’s share price on Thursday, May 13, after the company published its report. The MedLife shares thus closed the day at a new all-time high of RON 12.45 and its market capitalization reached RON 1.65 bln (EUR 336 mln). The group’s shares are up 129% in the last 12 months.

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 20:23
Capital markets powered by BSE

The Capital Markets News section is sponsored by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

BVB
 

Romanian medical group MedLife’s shares, up 4% after strong profit growth in the first quarter

13 May 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife (M), the biggest medical services group in Romania, recorded a consolidated turnover of RON 337 mln (EUR 68.5 mln) in the first quarter of this year, up 28% compared to the same period of 2020. The pro-forma consolidated sales increased by 40%, to RON 370 mln (EUR 75 mln).

The group’s net profit went up 5.6 times to RON 36.1 mln (EUR 7.3 mln), from just RON 6.4 mln in Q1 2020. The operational profit was up 192%, to RON 53.6 mln (EUR 10.9 mln).

"The results of the first quarter of 2021 are optimistic and we are glad to see that the strategies and measures adopted by us pay off. Since the beginning of this year we have focused a lot on screening and diagnostic programs, which come to the aid of both patients suffering from comorbidities and those who have gone through the disease and who want to monitor their health in the medium and long term. The surgeries also gained a large scale, the Romanians being aware that the postponement is not a solution for their problems and that they can come with confidence to our units, not being exposed to high risks in terms of internal organization. Our attention was also directed to the corporate segment, where we came up with many dedicated programs, employers being concerned about the health of their employees" said Mihai Marcu, President and CEO of MedLife.

The strong improvement in the group’s profitability determined a 4% increase in MedLife’s share price on Thursday, May 13, after the company published its report. The MedLife shares thus closed the day at a new all-time high of RON 12.45 and its market capitalization reached RON 1.65 bln (EUR 336 mln). The group’s shares are up 129% in the last 12 months.

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars
07 May 2021
RI +
Bucharest-based startup Vehicool washes your car right where it’s parked
05 May 2021
Business
US biotech startup gets USD 140 mln financing to advance groundbreaking research started by Romanian professor at Caltech
04 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange’s blue-chip index, up 15.7% in four months
27 April 2021
Business
Ford will invest USD 300 mln to produce all-electric commercial vehicle at its plant in Romania