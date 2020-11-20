Major RO medical services chain MedLife takes over testing center in Bucharest

MedLife, the private medical services market leader in Romania, announced on Thursday, November 19, the acquisition of 100% in Veridia Medical Center in Bucharest, known as Basarab Medical Center. This is MedLife's 27th acquisition.

"We have other acquisitions planned, and we will announce them as we move forward with them," said Mihai Marcu, president and CEO of MedLife Group, Economica.net reported.

By this acquisition, MedLife consolidates its position on the market of clinics that offer medical services paid from public funds.

"In addition, we are expanding our network of Covid-19 laboratories, thus managing to respond to an even greater number of requests for testing, which come both from the authorities and directly from the patients," said Marcu.

Since the beginning of September, the Veridia Medical Center has had a partnership with the Public Health Directorate (DSP) for RT-PCR testing, the gold standard for the diagnosis of Covid-19, with a capacity of 400 samples per day.

Veridia ended 2019 with a turnover of RON 14.76 mln (EUR 3 mln), 17% lower than in 2018, and a net loss of over RON 807,000 (EUR 165 mln) in 2019, after a RON 102,000 net profit in 2018.

(Photo source: the company)