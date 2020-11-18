Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:12
Business

MedLife’s largest hospital in western Romania becomes COVID-19 support unit

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced on Tuesday, November 17, that its Genesys hospital in Arad will become a COVID-19 support unit. It is the second private hospital in Romania to join the public medical system.

The Genesys hospital is MedLife group's largest medical unit in the western part of the country. It will be prepared to treat moderate and severe cases that require intensive care hospitalization.

"We come to the aid of state authorities to fight together against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we provide the entire hospital unit with 20 beds with oxygen outlets and four intensive care beds, providing space, medical staff, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and logistics necessary to carry out the support activity during this period. All the hospital's usual activity will stop, no more births or other types of surgeries will be performed as long as it will be part of the COVID support circuit. […] At the same time, the patients from the western part of the country who need surgeries that can't be postponed will be transferred to our Polisano Hospital in Sibiu, where we have prepared all the necessary logistics for such situations," said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President of MedLife Group. 

In addition to COVID-19 patients, MedLife also supports chronic patients with other pathologies. Thus, the MedLife Genesys unit in Arad configured the outpatient unit so that the activity in the specialized offices for monitoring patients with other diseases, as well as the laboratory activity, do not intersect with the circuits for the hospital. 

MedLife has joined the fight against the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic through extensive COVID-19 testing programs and studies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 14:56
16 November 2020
Social
Bucharest’s Floreasca Hospital starts using Romania-made disinfection robot
Normal
Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 11/18/2020 - 12:12
Business

MedLife’s largest hospital in western Romania becomes COVID-19 support unit

18 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife, the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced on Tuesday, November 17, that its Genesys hospital in Arad will become a COVID-19 support unit. It is the second private hospital in Romania to join the public medical system.

The Genesys hospital is MedLife group's largest medical unit in the western part of the country. It will be prepared to treat moderate and severe cases that require intensive care hospitalization.

"We come to the aid of state authorities to fight together against the COVID-19 pandemic, and we provide the entire hospital unit with 20 beds with oxygen outlets and four intensive care beds, providing space, medical staff, state-of-the-art medical equipment, and logistics necessary to carry out the support activity during this period. All the hospital's usual activity will stop, no more births or other types of surgeries will be performed as long as it will be part of the COVID support circuit. […] At the same time, the patients from the western part of the country who need surgeries that can't be postponed will be transferred to our Polisano Hospital in Sibiu, where we have prepared all the necessary logistics for such situations," said Mihai Marcu, CEO and President of MedLife Group. 

In addition to COVID-19 patients, MedLife also supports chronic patients with other pathologies. Thus, the MedLife Genesys unit in Arad configured the outpatient unit so that the activity in the specialized offices for monitoring patients with other diseases, as well as the laboratory activity, do not intersect with the circuits for the hospital. 

MedLife has joined the fight against the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic through extensive COVID-19 testing programs and studies.

[email protected]

(Photo source: MedLife)

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 11/16/2020 - 14:56
16 November 2020
Social
Bucharest’s Floreasca Hospital starts using Romania-made disinfection robot
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

17 November 2020
Travel
Romania's Transylvania, on National Geographic’s list of destinations on the rise for 2021
17 November 2020
Business
Romanian tech unicorn UiPath reportedly advances with preparations for 2021 IPO
16 November 2020
Politics
Romania and Russia congratulate pro-EU candidate Maia Sandu for victory in Moldova presidential elections
15 November 2020
Social
New tragedy in Romania: Ten dead and seven injured after fire at COVID-19 section in local hospital
13 November 2020
Business
Romania's economic recovery in Q3, slower than anticipated
10 November 2020
Social
Books worth EUR 3.3 mln stolen by Romanian Mission: Impossible gang in London return to rightful owners
10 November 2020
Nature
Romania photo of the day: Mountain ranger catches Brocken spectre in Bucegi Mountains
10 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad - Stefan Kranzdorf (Israel): If it weren't for corona, I would spend a month crisscrossing the country