Events

Mediaș hosts medieval festival this weekend

07 July 2022
The festival Mediaș, Medieval Fortress takes place between July 8 and July 10 in Mediaş, a city in Sibiu county and one of the former Saxon fortified cities in Transylvania.

The event will bring theater performances, medieval and Renaissance music concerts, exhibitions, gastronomy workshops, and more to the city’s historic center.

On July 8, a medieval parade is scheduled, with more than 100 participants expected, among them historical reenactment associations and artists delivering various performances.

The public can see or join them on a route starting in Corneliu Coposu Square and ending at Greweln Inn, encompassing the streets Mihai Eminescu, Constantin Brâncoveanu, Academician Ioan Moraru, Stadionului and Greweln.

The groups Fire Dreams of Mediaș and Amor Flammis of Timișoara will deliver fire performances on the three evenings of the festival.

(Photo: Emicristea | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

