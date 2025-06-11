M Core strengthens Romanian presence with EUR 150 mln in retail investments over six months

Leading retail park owner M Core has invested more than EUR 150 million in the Romanian market over the past six months, significantly expanding its presence through a series of acquisitions and new developments.

The company acquired Focșani Shopping Centre from KBC, Suceava Shopping City, and seven fully leased retail parks previously owned by MAS. In addition, it completed six new retail projects and has outlined plans for more than EUR 200 million in future developments across Romania over the next two years.

The acquisition of Focșani Shopping Centre adds a 45,000-square-meter property with a 92% occupancy rate in 2025 to M Core’s portfolio. With over 100 tenants and a 17-year track record of performance, the shopping centre is a strategic addition that consolidates the company's national footprint.

Suceava Shopping City, another key purchase, spans 43,100 square meters and boasts a 99% occupancy rate. The centre is considered a major retail hub for northeastern Romania and adjacent cross-border markets.

In addition to these anchor acquisitions, M Core integrated seven fully occupied retail parks located in Slobozia, Focșani, Râmnicu Sărat, Târgu Secuiesc, Sebeș, Făgăraș, and Gheorgheni, adding approximately 32,000 square meters of leasable space. These properties will operate under the M Parks brand.

M Core is part of a wider group of investment and property management firms operating across Europe under brands including LCP, Sheet Anchor, and Proudreed. The group manages more than GBP 6 billion in assets and oversees over 1,050 properties in the UK, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Spain, focusing on convenience-led retail and light industrial spaces.

(Photo source: M Core)