Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa 

 

Submitted by andreich on Tue, 09/29/2020 - 08:16
Business

Mazars: Wages in RO private firms 28% lower than in Poland

29 September 2020
The average net salary of private-sector employees in Romania is EUR 93 (12%) lower than in Hungary and EUR 263 (28%) lower than in Poland, according to Profit.ro quoting data provided by tax, audit, and payroll consultancy firm Mazars.

Compared to Slovenia, the private-sector wages in Romania are just above half.

Private-sector employees in Romania also earn three times less than those in Germany and Austria, two of the EU's best-performing economies.

All EU countries in the region, except Bulgaria, fare better than Romania, while non-EU states are at the bottom of the rankings.

Poland, the most robust economy in the region, has distanced itself from Romania and is approaching the threshold of EUR 1,000.

With lower labor taxation, Bulgaria has an average net private salary of EUR 81 lower than in Romania.

In Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), higher wages are concentrated in EU member states, as membership of the single market generates prosperity but puts pressure on wage costs and labor migration to higher-wage countries.

Among the non-EU states, Russia is best placed, with an average net private salary of EUR 553.

