Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:46
Social
Study: Romania’s wealthiest earn 7.1 times more than the poorest
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has the second-widest income gap between the wealthiest 20% of people and the poorest 20% of the population, of seven selected European Union member states, according to an infographic Social Monitor, a project by Friedrich-Ebert- Stiftung Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

In Romania, the income ratio between the richest 20% of people and the poorest 20% is 7.1 this year, according to the analysis, which used statistical information from the Eurostat database.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The document assesses the differences in income inequality rates in Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Greece.

Among the seven countries analyzed, Bulgaria is the country with the highest income inequality rate between the richest 20% of the population and the poorest 20%, with an indicator of 8.1.

The gap between poor and rich in Romania increased compared to last year, when it was at a value of 7, but decreased compared to 2018 when the income inequality rate was 7.2.

In Romania's region, Poland registered an income gap between the rich and poor of 4.3 this year, similar to Sweden.

In Spain, a state in Western Europe, the income inequality rate is 5.9, according to the analysis conducted by the Social Monitor.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/24/2020 - 08:46
Social
Study: Romania’s wealthiest earn 7.1 times more than the poorest
24 September 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania has the second-widest income gap between the wealthiest 20% of people and the poorest 20% of the population, of seven selected European Union member states, according to an infographic Social Monitor, a project by Friedrich-Ebert- Stiftung Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

In Romania, the income ratio between the richest 20% of people and the poorest 20% is 7.1 this year, according to the analysis, which used statistical information from the Eurostat database.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The document assesses the differences in income inequality rates in Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Greece.

Among the seven countries analyzed, Bulgaria is the country with the highest income inequality rate between the richest 20% of the population and the poorest 20%, with an indicator of 8.1.

The gap between poor and rich in Romania increased compared to last year, when it was at a value of 7, but decreased compared to 2018 when the income inequality rate was 7.2.

In Romania's region, Poland registered an income gap between the rich and poor of 4.3 this year, similar to Sweden.

In Spain, a state in Western Europe, the income inequality rate is 5.9, according to the analysis conducted by the Social Monitor.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
 
1

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Take your pick

Trending content

23 September 2020
Politics
Comment: What's the stake of the local elections in Romania?
23 September 2020
Travel
Romania travel: Highlights of Banat region
22 September 2020
Politics
Romania’s Parliament ignores all warnings and votes 40% increase in pensions amid battle for votes
22 September 2020
Business
Romania, Europe’s granary? Not according to the statistics
21 September 2020
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins WTA title in Rome
21 September 2020
Business
Romania becomes emerging market – Fin. min: We are one click away from billions looking to be invested
18 September 2020
Business
A historic moment: Romania officially enters the emerging markets league on Monday
21 September 2020
Profiles & Interviews
VOTE Generation: Two young people start campaign encouraging Romania’s youngsters to vote