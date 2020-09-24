Study: Romania’s wealthiest earn 7.1 times more than the poorest

Romania has the second-widest income gap between the wealthiest 20% of people and the poorest 20% of the population, of seven selected European Union member states, according to an infographic Social Monitor, a project by Friedrich-Ebert- Stiftung Romania, quoted by Agerpres.

In Romania, the income ratio between the richest 20% of people and the poorest 20% is 7.1 this year, according to the analysis, which used statistical information from the Eurostat database.

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

The document assesses the differences in income inequality rates in Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, Germany, Poland, Spain, and Greece.

Among the seven countries analyzed, Bulgaria is the country with the highest income inequality rate between the richest 20% of the population and the poorest 20%, with an indicator of 8.1.

The gap between poor and rich in Romania increased compared to last year, when it was at a value of 7, but decreased compared to 2018 when the income inequality rate was 7.2.

In Romania's region, Poland registered an income gap between the rich and poor of 4.3 this year, similar to Sweden.

In Spain, a state in Western Europe, the income inequality rate is 5.9, according to the analysis conducted by the Social Monitor.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]