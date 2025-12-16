Untold Universe announces Massif Week format for Poiana Brașov from 2026

Poiana Brașov, a popular mountain resort in central Romania, will host a new winter event format starting in 2026, as Untold Universe launches Massif Week, scheduled to take place between February 27 and March 8. The initiative is designed to diversify the resort’s winter offering and extend the tourist season through a series of indoor music and lifestyle events, the organizers said.

Massif Week will be structured as a destination-style experience, allowing visitors to attend over a longer period rather than during a single festival weekend, according to the press release. The programme includes six separate event concepts, all held in covered and heated venues with limited capacity.

The main platform, Massif X, will operate on the weekends of February 27–28 and March 6–7 and will host curated music events and collaborations with Romanian and international labels.

Additional concepts include The Chalet, focused on après-ski and early evening events, The Observatory, aimed at both tourists and local residents, The Retro Dome, dedicated to retro music, The Forest Hideout, a boutique weekend format, and The Best Kept Secret, an invitation-only venue operating throughout the event period.

According to the organizers, all activities will take place indoors or in selected locations within the resort, without changes to traffic regulations or disruptions to regular tourist operations in Poiana Brașov.

Untold Universe announced that, beginning in 2026, Massif Week will be organized twice each winter season, with one edition planned for early December and a second edition scheduled for late February or early March.

Further details regarding the programme and participating artists are expected to be released on January 15.

Across its two previous editions, Massif has attracted more than 81,000 fans of music, entertainment, and mountain experiences to Poiana Brașov. Romanian and international artists such as Mahmut Orhan, Shimza, Dimitri Vegas, Claptone, and Gordo performed on stages set up at the base of the ski slopes and at partner après-ski venues.

(Photo source: press release)