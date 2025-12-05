Romania’s Electric Castle named “International Festival of the Year” at UK Festival Awards 2025

Romania’s Electric Castle was named ‘International Festival of the Year’ at the 20th edition of the UK Festival Awards. The Romanian event triumphed over major international contenders, including Afro Nation (Portugal), Beyond The Valley (Australia), Open’er Festival (Poland), Sziget Festival (Hungary), and Way Out West (Sweden), News.ro reported.

Winners at the UK Festival Awards are selected primarily by an industry jury, which evaluates festivals across categories such as organisation, production quality, sustainability programmes, lineup strength, and overall audience experience. Only one category recognises international festivals.

“Turns out thousands of you screaming in a field does get international recognition. Electric Castle is the International Festival of the Year at the UK Festival Awards,” organizers said on the festival’s Facebook page.

Electric Castle is now preparing its 2026 edition, scheduled for July 16–19, 2026, in Bonțida, with The Cure and Twenty One Pilots already announced as headliners. Starting Wednesday, fans can purchase passes through a new instalment plan, with a EUR 10 advance and final prices of EUR 169 for a General Pass and EUR 139 for a Youth 21 Pass, payable in three instalments. The offer is available for a limited time.

Electric Castle is also nominated for Best Major Festival at the upcoming European Festival Awards, with winners set to be announced in January 2026.

(Photo source: Facebook/Electric Castle)