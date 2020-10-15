Profile picture for user andreich
Real Estate

US life insurance company opens software development center in Romania

15 October 2020
US life insurance group MassMutual will open a global business service center in Romania’s capital Bucharest. The company has leased 1,300 sqm of office space on the top floor of the Orhideea Towers office building.

“Starting 2020, the company will be performing in Romania the software developing and technology related activities of the group. With this move, they will gain access to a great talent pool in an upcoming world-class technology hub. The insurer plans to recruit at least 100 people this year, especially tech-savvy professionals,” reads a press release issued by local real estate consultancy firm Griffes, which brokered the lease.

The Orhideea Towers office project, developed by the Austrian group CA Immo, was completed in 2018. The project is currently 91% occupied.

(Photo source: CA Immo)

(Photo source: CA Immo)

