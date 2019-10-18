French group Thales rents another 5,300 sqm of office space in Orhideea Towers

Thales Romania, the local subsidiary of the French designer and builder of electrical systems and provider of services for the aerospace, defense, transportation and security markets, has leased another 5,300 sqm in the Orhideea Towers office complex in the Centre-West area of Bucharest, thus doubling the area occupied in the project developed by Austrian group CA Immo.

Real estate consultancy company JLL advised Thales in negotiating the contract.

“Thales becomes the largest tenant of Orhideea Towers, with almost 11,000 sqm of office space, respectively 30% of the area of the building. This is the second phase of our partnership with Thales, the first phase materializing last year by representing them in the relocation transaction in 5,300 sqm of offices in Orhideea Towers. We were able to identify for Thales a flexible solution that would allow them to further expand their operations in Romania”, said Maria Florea, Key Client Director JLL Romania.

Thales has relocated to Orhideea Towers at the end of last year from Riverplace (Riverview House), also owned by CA Immo. The company currently has more than 550 employees, and plans to reach 1,000 engineering specialists by 2021.

(Photo source: Orhideeatowers.ro)