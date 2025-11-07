Romania, Bulgaria and Republic of Moldova approve Maspex’s takeover of Purcari Wineries

The Competition Councils of Romania, Bulgaria, and the Republic of Moldova have granted the necessary authorizations and approvals for the completion of the transaction through which Maspex Romania takes over the majority shareholding of Purcari Wineries.

The Maspex Group, which has been present in Romania for nearly 30 years, became the majority shareholder of one of the largest producers of wine and brandy in Central and Eastern Europe, Purcari Wineries, in July of this year.

The acquisition of the majority stake in Purcari Wineries represents the 22nd transaction in the Group’s history and the fourth in Romania.

The final regulatory stage for the implementation of the transaction is obtaining authorization from the Commission for the Examination of Foreign Direct Investments in Romania.

According to the press release, Romania holds a strategic role in the development of the Maspex Group, being one of the most important markets in the region. The company is the largest Polish investor in Romania.

With a history dating back to 1827, Purcari Wineries has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange since February 2018. The company manages over 2,000 hectares of vineyards and operates six wineries in the Republic of Moldova, Romania, and Bulgaria.

“The acquisition of Purcari Wineries is a significant step in continuing our strategy of expanding in the alcoholic beverages segment in Central and Eastern Europe, a region in which we have been developing for years and where we intend to continue growing our consumer base,” said Krzysztof Pawiński, Co-owner and CEO of the Maspex Group.

“Together with Maspex, we will continue to provide full support to the Purcari management team in achieving the medium-term strategic objective, 2x by 200. The Purcari–Maspex partnership will accelerate growth and operational excellence, while ensuring that we remain true to our values,” said Victor Bostan, founder of Purcari Wineries.

Maspex is the largest private Polish company in the fast-moving consumer goods industry and one of the largest in Central and Eastern Europe. The group owns 18 modern production plants in Poland and abroad, producing annually over 2.2 billion liters of beverages, 300,000 tons of pasta, cereals, and instant products, nearly 180,000 tons of jams and preserves, and 145 million liters of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Tymbark, Tedi, Queen’s, Bucovina, DrWitt, Lubella, Salatini, La Festa, Żubrówka, Becherovka, and Soplica.

(Photo source: press release)