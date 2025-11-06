 

Bulgarian investor takes over Romanian vegetable oil producer Argus

06 November 2025

Infinity Capital Investments (formerly SIF Oltenia), the majority shareholder of vegetable oil producer Argus Constanţa (BVB: UARG), announced the completion of the sale transaction of a 91.42% stake in the company's share capital to the Bulgarian company Buildcom EOOD, according to a notification sent to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on November 5.

The transfer agreement was signed on August 25, 2025, and the market was informed a day later, on August 26. In the meantime, the suspensive conditions stipulated in the document - including regulatory approvals from the Romanian authorities - have been met, which allowed the two parties to proceed to the completion of the transaction. 

The final purchase price will be established in accordance with the previously announced mechanism, the companies said. 

Argus has a capitalisation of RON 61 million (EUR 12 million).

Through this transaction, Buildcom EOOD indirectly becomes the majority shareholder in Comcereal Tulcea, a company owned 95.36% by Argus.

At the same time, in the context of the change in shareholding, Argus (as borrower) and Buildcom (as lender) will conclude a loan agreement of up to RON 100 million (EUR 20 million), intended to refinance existing loans and support working capital. The financing was previously approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Argus Shareholders on October 9, 2025.

Argus, headquartered in Constanţa, is one of the oldest Romanian producers of vegetable oils and fats, with a history that began in 1943. The company produces and sells crude and refined sunflower oils, feed meal and fatty acids, being one of the best-known Romanian brands in the food sector. After nationalisation in 1948, the company was reorganised in 1990 as a joint-stock company, becoming fully private in 1994.

Buildcom EOOD, established in 1994, is one of the largest Bulgarian companies active in international trade in agricultural products, such as wheat, corn, barley, rapeseed, and sunflower. The company is affiliated with the Oliva AD group, the largest producer of crude and refined sunflower oil in Bulgaria.

(Photo source: Ryzhov Sergey/Dreamstime.com)

