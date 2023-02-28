Bucharest’s Village Museum hosts fair dedicated to ‘mărţişor’ spring tradition

The “Dimitrie Gusti” National Village Museum in Bucharest is hosting a fair dedicated to the local mărţişor spring tradition. Here, visitors can find until March 8 a varied offer of mărţişoare for their loved ones.

“Included on December 6, 2017, in the UNESCO World Heritage, mărțişorul is celebrated at the Village Museum through a fair of traditional craftsmen. Come and see artisans bring life to the most beloved object of spring through traditional methods, enlivening wood, glass, fabrics or seeds of various kinds,” the museum said in its announcement.

The fair awaits visitors Monday to Sunday between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. until March 8.

A similar fair is also taking place at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in Bucharest, until March 1.

The tradition of mărţişor is one of the most important spring traditions in Romania. Celebrated on March 1, the mărţişor marks the changing of seasons and the beginning of spring. Men usually offer women mărţişoare – small symbolic items tied with a red and white entwined cord - between March 1 and March 8 as a sign of respect and love. Some women choose to wear the mărţişor all March as it is believed that the one who wears the red and white string will be strong and healthy in the coming year.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective | Dreamstime.com)