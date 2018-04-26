Market value of Romanian listed companies went up by 20% in 2017

The market value of the companies listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange went up by about 20% in 2017, and over the past six years investors in listed shares gained, on average, up to 12% more than those who invested in government bonds, according to PwC Romania.

Last year, the Bucharest Stock Exchange’s main index, BET, went up by 16% and the market capitalization of listed companies reached RON 90 billion (EUR 19.35 billion). However, the capitalization is still well below the RON 141 billion high reached in 2007, despite a growth in the number of listed companies.

The macroeconomic landscape in the past 10 years mainly affected listed companies operating in the consumer goods, health and financial services sectors, while the ones in the oil and gas and materials sectors were the least impacted.

The PwC report also shows, based on the evolution of BET and BET-TR indices, that the local capital market is strongly dependent on the country risk perception, which influences the level of foreign investments.

