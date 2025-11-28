People

Romanian auction house Artmark appoints new CEO

28 November 2025

Romania’s Artmark Group, a major operator in the art and collectibles market in Romania, Bulgaria, and Croatia, appointed Sorin Paul Suciu as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). 

Suciu takes over the operational and strategic coordination of the group in a phase of accelerated development, according to the company. He has over 25 years of experience in the financial-banking field, leadership, and strategic management, in Romania and at the European level.

Sorin Paul Suciu’s career has spanned projects of organizational transformation, risk management, retail management, trading, oil & gas, and corporate banking, the leadership of complex teams, and executive positions in top companies. He is a graduate, among others, of the Executive MBA ASEBUSS & Kennesaw State University, an ENVISIA Board of Elite scholars, and a certified Mentor & Coach by the European Mentoring and Coaching Council.

After the 2022 expansion into Croatia (Zagreb) and Bulgaria (Sofia), Artmark plans to continue the development of regional operations in the next decade.

“I take on this role with respect for Artmark’s history and with appreciation for what this organization has built in its nearly 20 years. Collectors are at the center of our activity, and my priority is to strengthen their experience and to carry forward the standards of professionalism and transparency that define Artmark,” stated Sorin Paul Suciu, the new CEO of the Artmark Group.

The company plans to consolidate an integrated regional platform capable of updating the systems for valuing cultural goods and inter-connecting the collectors of Central and Eastern Europe with a diverse offering of art and cultural heritage.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

