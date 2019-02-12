Ro Insider
Romanian featured on list of European AI experts to follow on Twitter
02 December 2019
Sifted, an online publication covering technology and entrepreneurship that is backed by the Financial Times, has included Romanian Maria Luciana Axente on a list of “30 Artificial Intelligence people in Europe to follow on Twitter.”

“Home to some of the world’s top artificial intelligence (AI) labs, Europe is brimming with AI experts and many of them are using Twitter to talk about their work. They’re sharing academic papers, job opportunities, AI news and other bits of information that can be hard to come by through a standard Google search. But finding these people on Twitter isn’t always easy, so Sifted has curated a handy list of AI gurus for you to follow and thrive off,” a description of the list reads.

Maria Axente is the artificial intelligence program driver and AI for Good Lead at PwC in London. In her role, Axente advises PwC’s partners across industry, academia, governments and more on how to harness the power of AI in an ethical and responsible manner. She has played a crucial part in the development and set-up of PwC’s UK AI Center of Excellence, the firm’s AI strategy and most recently the development of PwC’s Responsible AI toolkit.

Her Twitter account is here.

(Photo: Maria Axente on Twitter)

