Business

Maramures Airport in northwestern Romania builds new EUR 60 mln terminal

25 November 2020
The Maramures International Airport, a minor international airport 10 km away from Baia Mare in northwestern Romania, will have a new terminal after a project worth over RON 300 million (EUR 60 mln).

The new terminal will be financed from the European Union's budget and will be ready in three years, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The airport served just over 40,000 passengers in 2019 when 916 flights were operated - mostly charter flights and only one regular route operated by Tarom to Bucharest.

The Maramures County Council approved the technical-economic indicators for the construction of the new terminal on November 23. According to the institution's representatives, the project will cost RON 309 million and will be financed from European funds through the Large Infrastructure Operational Program.

The authorities announced that the terminal will be ready by the end of 2023. It is a modern, fully technological terminal, at European standards, which will lead to the development of tourism and attract investments in Maramures county, the County Council's representatives commented.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Normal
