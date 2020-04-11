Transport minister says Bucharest’s railway link to the airport will be put into operation next month

The new railway line connecting Bucharest’s largest train station Gara de Nord to the Henri Coanda International Airport in Otopeni will be put into operation on December 12, transport minister Lucian Bode said. A one-way journey on this route will take between 15 and 17 minutes.

The new route will be included in the new train timetable from December 12, the minister said, according to Digi24. He explained that the time interval between departures would be set when it will be known how many operators will be on this route.

This railway connection was one of the requirements Bucharest had to meet to host EURO 2020 matches (which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic). The project included the construction of almost 3 kilometers of double railway plus a 1.5-kilometer viaduct that will pass over DN1, the busiest road in Romania, and a passenger terminal at the airport.

President Klaus Iohannis did a trial ride on the new railway line on September 21.

