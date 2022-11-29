53MW PV park is going online in southern Romania

A 53MWp photovoltaic park developed in southern Romania, at Frasinet in Călărași county, is preparing to begin tests and go online in January, according to Economica.net quoting sources familiar with the project.

It is going to be the second-largest PV park in Romania - but for a short time, as other projects in the region of hundreds of MW up to 1,000MW, are under construction. At this moment, according to the source, the largest PV park in Romania is a 56MW project located in Ciuperceni, Satu Mare county.

The PV park at Frăsinet, in Călăraşi, was built under a turnkey contract (EPC) by Sunnerg, a company founded in Italy in 2017 that is now active in Italy, Romania, Great Britain, Spain, Portugal and Ukraine.

In Romania, Sunnerg is involved in projects with a total installed capacity of 122 MW.

