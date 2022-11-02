Business

Israeli Econergy increases its pipeline of PV projects in Romania to 1.5GW

02 November 2022
Israeli renewables developer Econergy Renewable Energy has finalised the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) agreements for 172MW worth of solar PV projects developed by Chinese companies in Romania, PV Tech announced.

The Parau EPC agreement was signed with Shanghai Electric Group, and the Oradea contract was made with the Chintec Group.

Due to becoming operational in Q3 of 2023, the Parau project in Brasov county and the Oradea project in Bihor county join five other solar projects in Romania that Econergy expects to become operational next year.

The developer currently has a 1.5GW solar pipeline in Romania, including the largest (at that time) solar project in the country, which it acquired in November 2021: a 155MW ready-to-build project developed in Ratesti (Arges county) by the real estate developer Portland Trust.

In February, Econergy secured more than EUR 200 mln to support the construction of its Eastern European project pipeline, specifically in Romania and Poland.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Stangot/Dreamstime.com)

1

