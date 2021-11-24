Large-scale police operation in Romania targets organized crime groups

Romanian police officers and anti-organized crime (DIICOT) prosecutors started a major joint operation on Wednesday morning, November 24, aimed at dismantling criminal networks involved in human and child trafficking, migrant trafficking, drug trafficking and cybercrime. A total of 457 house searches are being carried out nationwide as part of this operation.

The operation began early Wednesday morning and is aimed at “documenting the suspects’ criminal activity, recovering the damages, and seizing the goods obtained from committing crimes or illegally owned,” the Romanian Police said in a press release.

In addition to the 457 house search warrants, the law enforcement officers will also execute 367 arrest warrants.

The police didn’t specify the exact locations of the searches but, according to Biziday.ro, actions were reported in Bucharest, Timis, Arad and Constanta.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)