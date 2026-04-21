Romanian company comes up with second magnesium mine project in the country

Romanian company with local owners, Mineral Proiect Invest, has started legal procedures to open a mining operation in Sibiu County, where a magnesium deposit will be exploited, according to Libertatea.ro. The investment is valued at an initial value of almost EUR 100 million.

The investment covers the costs of opening the quarry in the Valea Dobra area, the construction of a processing plant for the ore extracted from the quarry, in the neighbouring town of Săliște, as well as the construction of a cable transport system, which would be used to transport the ore to an area where it can be picked up by trucks. Over the estimated operating period of the mine, of at least 30 years, the investment would exceed EUR 200 million.

Representatives of Mineral Proiect Invest SA stated, during a press conference held in Sibiu, that their project would also be financed with European funds. For now, there is no official confirmation from the European Commission, Libertatea.ro noted.

Magnesium is considered a critical mineral at the European Union level, which is why the European Commission decided to financially support such investments. From Romania, the project initiated by the company Verde Magnesium in the Budureasa area (Apuseni Mountains) in Bihor county, the local subsidiary of the company with the same name registered in the US state of Delaware and owned by the private investment fund Amerocap, was selected.

iulian@romania-insider.com