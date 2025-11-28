M Core expands in Romania with new retail park in Orăștie

Property developer M Core has opened M Park Orăștie, a new retail park developed on a 23,000 sqm plot in an established commercial area of the Romanian city. The project delivers around 5,500 square meters of single-level retail space, designed to accommodate a mix of fashion, homeware, electronics, and everyday essentials retailers.

The company said the new park is intended to strengthen its presence in key regional markets and expand its national portfolio of convenience-focused retail properties.

“This opening reflects the momentum across our portfolio and our confidence in the role convenience-led retail continues to play for communities and brands alike,” said Sebastian Macdonald-Hall, Co-CEO Romania and Chief Investment Officer (Europe), M Core.

The development includes energy-efficient building solutions and dedicated parking facilities, in line with M Core’s environmental requirements.

M Core is a family of property investment and management companies comprising LCP, Sheet Anchor, Proudreed, and Sheet Anchor Evolve. The group of businesses has a EUR 6.2+ billion portfolio of assets and employs roughly 600 people across Europe.

Over 1,050 assets are managed across the UK, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Spain.

