Property investor M Core inaugurates new office in Bucharest through Square 7

17 November 2025

Square 7, part of retail park investor M Core, officially inaugurated its new Bucharest office last week, marking an important milestone for the company. More than 150 guests joined the event, including partners, collaborators, and team members.

M Core is a family of property investment and management companies comprising LCP, Sheet Anchor, Proudreed, and Sheet Anchor Evolve. The company oversees the full lifecycle of real estate projects and manages them for its customers.

The group of businesses has a EUR 6.2 billion portfolio of assets and employs around 600 people across Europe. Over 1,050 assets are managed across the UK, France, Poland, Romania, Germany, and Spain. 

The opening follows two years of major investment, strategic acquisitions, and the rapid growth of a dynamic team, according to the company press release.

“This new space reflects our journey, a fast-growing team, a stronger company, and a shared vision to build for the long term. It is a true pleasure to celebrate this moment together with the partners and colleagues who are part of our story,” said Clemens Petschnikar, CEO of Square 7, part of M Core. 

Romania is an essential market for M Core, according to the press release, and the new offices mark its importance. 

Earlier this year, the company invested more than EUR 150 million in the Romanian market, significantly expanding its presence through a series of acquisitions and new developments.

radu@romania-imsider.com

(Photo source: press release)

