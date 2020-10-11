Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 07:58
Business

Lukoil wants to sell its stake in Romanian Black Sea perimeter

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Russian oil company Lukoil wants to sell its 87.8% stake in the EX-3-Trident perimeter in Romania's Black Sea offshore area, according to the CEO of Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz - which holds a minority 12.2% stake in the project.

"We received this letter from Lukoil. We will have a discussion with them. We don't know their reasons yet," Volintiru told G4media.ro, speaking about a letter sent by the Russian group to oil companies potentially interested in the perimeter.

Asked whether Romgaz could discuss with Lukoil taking over the 87.8% stake, the Romgaz CEO said that "theoretically it is possible to discuss."

Lukoil's decision comes after a well drilled by the Italian company Saipem did not confirm the optimistic forecasts regarding the perimeter's hydrocarbon reserves.

In 2015, the natural gas reserves in the perimeter were estimated at 30 bln cubic meters, based on the Lira 1X exploration well and seismic data.

Lukoil is the second big investor that wants to pull out of an offshore gas project in Romania's Black Sea after US group ExxonMobil.

Notably, Lukoil was one of the investors initially indicated as interested in taking over ExxonMobil's stake, which prompted the Romanian Government to change regulations so as to be able to block a potential sale to undesired investors on national security grounds.

Romania's Romgaz is also reportedly in the race for ExxonMobil's stake in the Neptun Deep offshore project, where the other shareholder is local group OMV Petrom.

The start of exploitation projects in the Black Sea has also been delayed because of changes to the Offshore Law passed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in 2018. The ruling Liberal Party (PNL) wants to amend the Offshore Law more in line with investors' expectations early next year, after forming a more stable majority in Parliament.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:18
06 November 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. to send new offshore law to lawmakers in December
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/10/2020 - 07:58
Business

Lukoil wants to sell its stake in Romanian Black Sea perimeter

10 November 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Russian oil company Lukoil wants to sell its 87.8% stake in the EX-3-Trident perimeter in Romania's Black Sea offshore area, according to the CEO of Romanian state-owned gas producer Romgaz - which holds a minority 12.2% stake in the project.

"We received this letter from Lukoil. We will have a discussion with them. We don't know their reasons yet," Volintiru told G4media.ro, speaking about a letter sent by the Russian group to oil companies potentially interested in the perimeter.

Asked whether Romgaz could discuss with Lukoil taking over the 87.8% stake, the Romgaz CEO said that "theoretically it is possible to discuss."

Lukoil's decision comes after a well drilled by the Italian company Saipem did not confirm the optimistic forecasts regarding the perimeter's hydrocarbon reserves.

In 2015, the natural gas reserves in the perimeter were estimated at 30 bln cubic meters, based on the Lira 1X exploration well and seismic data.

Lukoil is the second big investor that wants to pull out of an offshore gas project in Romania's Black Sea after US group ExxonMobil.

Notably, Lukoil was one of the investors initially indicated as interested in taking over ExxonMobil's stake, which prompted the Romanian Government to change regulations so as to be able to block a potential sale to undesired investors on national security grounds.

Romania's Romgaz is also reportedly in the race for ExxonMobil's stake in the Neptun Deep offshore project, where the other shareholder is local group OMV Petrom.

The start of exploitation projects in the Black Sea has also been delayed because of changes to the Offshore Law passed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in 2018. The ruling Liberal Party (PNL) wants to amend the Offshore Law more in line with investors' expectations early next year, after forming a more stable majority in Parliament.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Fri, 11/06/2020 - 08:18
06 November 2020
Business
Romania's Govt. to send new offshore law to lawmakers in December
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

09 November 2020
Politics
U.S. president-elect Joe Biden's visits to Romania and what was on their agenda
09 November 2020
Politics
Romania's Orthodox Church publishes "pastoral recommendations for a responsible and fair vote"
09 November 2020
Business
Orange takes over Deutsche Telekom’s fixed operations in Romania
05 November 2020
Social
Update: Romania enforces soft lockdown measures as of Monday
03 November 2020
Politics
London-based entrepreneur aims to become the Diaspora’s voice in Romanian Parliament
03 November 2020
Social
COVID-19: Staying up to date with the situation in Romania, national restrictions & travel regulations
03 November 2020
Business
US health-tech startup co-founded by Romanian reaches unicorn status after USD 100 mln financing
02 November 2020
Social
Romania’s economy minister infected with COVID-19