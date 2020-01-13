Romanian Lucian Bute is one of the best 1,000 boxers of all time - global ranking

Romania's former IBF super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute is one of the best 1,000 boxers of all time, according to a global ranking compiled by World Boxing News.
Bute, who officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in March 2019, two years after his last fight, is at number 436 in the “World’s top 1000 boxers in history.” The Romanian boxed in 13 matches for the title, according to local Mediafax. He defended his IBF belt ten times in the super-middleweight category, and won nine of these matches.
Lucian Bute turned pro in 2003. He has played a total of 37 fights during his professional career and won 32 of them, 25 of which by K.O. He now resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with his family.
American boxer Floyd Mayweather tops the ranking made by World Boxing News, followed by Manny Pacquiao, Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Muhammad Ali. The full top is available here.
(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bute)
Romania’s tennis star Simona Halep, who is currently at number four in the WTA singles rankings, is second in the “Top...
For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey.
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!