Romanian Lucian Bute is one of the best 1,000 boxers of all time - global ranking

Romania's former IBF super-middleweight champion Lucian Bute is one of the best 1,000 boxers of all time, according to a global ranking compiled by World Boxing News.

Bute, who officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in March 2019, two years after his last fight, is at number 436 in the “World’s top 1000 boxers in history.” The Romanian boxed in 13 matches for the title, according to local Mediafax. He defended his IBF belt ten times in the super-middleweight category, and won nine of these matches.

Lucian Bute turned pro in 2003. He has played a total of 37 fights during his professional career and won 32 of them, 25 of which by K.O. He now resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada with his family.

American boxer Floyd Mayweather tops the ranking made by World Boxing News, followed by Manny Pacquiao, Carlos Monzon, Sugar Ray Robinson, and Muhammad Ali. The full top is available here.

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bute)