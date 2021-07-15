Former RO professional boxer Lucian Bute to be inducted into Quebec’s sports hall of fame in November

Former Romanian-Canadian professional boxer Lucian Bute is one of the seven sports personalities to be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame (Le Pantheon des sports du Quebec) this fall. The gala is scheduled for November 3.

“Nicknamed ‘Le Tombeur,’ he was the IBF world champion in the super middleweight class from 2007-2012, then of the NABF in 2012 and 2013 in the light heavyweight class. He claimed 32 victories, including 25 by knockout in the professional ranks,” reads Bute’s presentation on Pantheondessports.ca, quoted by News.ro.

The other six sports personalities to be inducted into the Pantheon des sports du Quebec in early November are Guy Carbonneau (hockey), Alex Harvey (cross-country skiing), Caroline Ouellette (hockey), Marie-Helene Premont (mountain bike), Sonia Denoncourt (referee), and Tom Quinn (multisports).

Lucian Bute obtained Canadian citizenship in 2012. He officially announced his retirement from professional boxing in March 2019, two years after his last fight.

In early 2020, Bute was listed among the best 1,000 boxers of all time in a global ranking compiled by World Boxing News.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Lucian Bute)