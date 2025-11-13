Lion’s Head begins construction of EUR 65 mln logistics park near Bucharest

Lion’s Head Investments, part of AG Capital, has officially started the construction works for Lion’s Head Logistics Park - the company’s first such project in Romania. The development will span over 85,000 sqm in Popești-Leordeni on the outskirts of Bucharest, with an investment of EUR 65 million.

The investment is supported by the International Finance Corporation (IFC), which has invested EUR 150 million to support Lion’s Head’s sustainable developments in Romania and Bulgaria.

Located between Bucharest’s old ring road and the new A0 motorway, the logistics park will be built on a 15.6-hectare plot and will include three warehouse buildings designed to meet international standards for technical performance, ESG compliance, and operational efficiency. Units will range from 1,500 to 40,000 square meters, and all buildings will be certified EDGE Advanced.

“Romania plays a key role in our regional expansion. It is a market of significant size, with excellent positioning between Western and Southeastern Europe, and with genuine potential to become a major logistics hub. For us, this development is not an isolated project but an integral part of a strategy that connects economies, people, and sustainable investments,” said Vladimir Gurdjieff, Group Director Logistics & Industrial Assets, Lion’s Head.

The park will target a broad mix of tenants, including logistics operators, light manufacturers, retailers, and e-commerce companies. The site will include landscaped green areas, recreation zones, pedestrian routes, parking facilities, and EV charging stations.

According to the company, it is the first project in Romania to be developed entirely in line with the sustainability standards of the International Finance Corporation. As part of this approach, Lion’s Head is implementing a Construction Environmental and Social Management Plan for the first time in the region, ensuring environmental protection, worker and community safety, and responsible resource and waste management during construction.

The project follows Lion’s Head’s acquisition in 2024 of Bulgaria’s second-largest industrial portfolio for EUR 72 million, part of its broader expansion in Central and Eastern Europe.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)