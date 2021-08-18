Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 08:24
Real Estate

Logistics space leasing deals increase in Romania in H1 2021

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 360,000 sqm of logistics and industrial spaces were leased in Romania in the first half of 2021, a 21% increase compared with the similar period of last year, according to real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The transactions totalled 160,000 sqm in the second quarter, slightly lower than in the first quarter (200,000 sqm).

Demand was primarily driven by new leases and relocation projects, as contract renewals represented only 16% of the transactional volume in the first half.

Bucharest stood for almost 63% of the leased volume. Sibiu (7% share), Timisoara, and Pitesti (6% each) were other important logistics hubs.

Developers accelerated the pace of construction in the second quarter and inaugurated 177,400 sqm of new logistics and industrial spaces.

Rodica Tarcavu, Partner, Industrial Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, commented: “The logistics and industrial market continued its evolution in the first part of this year, as we could witness a good balance between supply and demand both in Bucharest and other representative cities. Most developers are active, having ongoing projects, and the companies coming mainly from online retail, distribution and logistics sectors are consolidating their volumes, in an economic context in which the population maintains a high appetite for consumption.”

Currently, developers have new spaces with a total area of over 630,000 sqm under construction in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 08/18/2021 - 08:24
Real Estate

Logistics space leasing deals increase in Romania in H1 2021

18 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Some 360,000 sqm of logistics and industrial spaces were leased in Romania in the first half of 2021, a 21% increase compared with the similar period of last year, according to real estate consultancy company Cushman & Wakefield Echinox.

The transactions totalled 160,000 sqm in the second quarter, slightly lower than in the first quarter (200,000 sqm).

Demand was primarily driven by new leases and relocation projects, as contract renewals represented only 16% of the transactional volume in the first half.

Bucharest stood for almost 63% of the leased volume. Sibiu (7% share), Timisoara, and Pitesti (6% each) were other important logistics hubs.

Developers accelerated the pace of construction in the second quarter and inaugurated 177,400 sqm of new logistics and industrial spaces.

Rodica Tarcavu, Partner, Industrial Agency, Cushman & Wakefield Echinox, commented: “The logistics and industrial market continued its evolution in the first part of this year, as we could witness a good balance between supply and demand both in Bucharest and other representative cities. Most developers are active, having ongoing projects, and the companies coming mainly from online retail, distribution and logistics sectors are consolidating their volumes, in an economic context in which the population maintains a high appetite for consumption.”

Currently, developers have new spaces with a total area of over 630,000 sqm under construction in Romania.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ronstik/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 15:34
03 March 2021
RI +
PolyMore: A Romanian project works on detecting contaminated plastic waste to improve the sorting process
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks